BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening.

After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Frank Tomasulo, 58, of Toms River, Arnaldo Martinez, 50, of Jackson and Michael Britton, 35, of Toms River, were charged with possession of crack, possession of paraphernalia and loitering to obtain or distribute drugs.

Austin Kaiser, 43, of Toms River, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and loitering to obtain drugs.

All were held in the Ocean County Jail.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

NJ Residents Captured The Spectacular Fall Foliage