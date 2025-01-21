Comic/video game store Kevin Smith would love is closing in NJ

I can’t think of comic book shops without thinking of New Jersey-born film director Kevin Smith. He’s a genuine fan, and not because it was trendy. He even has his store, Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in Red Bank.

This story isn’t about his shop. It’s about one in South Jersey that’s closing, but I can’t help to think how bummed Smith would feel to hear it.

NJ.com describes Level Up Entertainment as both a vintage comic book shop and a video game store. It’s been around a long time, first in Northfield. Then in the early 2010s, it moved into the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

It was a gathering place for a cult of comic book and video game nerds, like a brotherhood. It was a hangout. People would come from out of state as much for the camaraderie and conversation as for the comic books. It has been one of those rare, special places that transcends ‘just a store.’

Now it’s closing forever.

According to Gregg Mester, a Level Up co-owner, it was purely a business decision.

As word of the closure spread hearts certainly broke.

“A lot of these people have been coming for a long time,” Mester said. “The kids grew up to be the adults, and the adults were coming in because their parents brought them to the store when they were younger.”

Level Up Entertainment has been surviving in a dying mall. It’s been one of the final remaining stores left open inside this zombie mall. It’s closing for good on Jan. 26. Someone share this with Kevin Smith. Maybe he’ll stop by.

