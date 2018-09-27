Comedy in a casino and a conversation about loud teeth

Took the stage on Wednesday at Joe Conklin 's comedy room in the Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA.

Great venue, great comics, fun crowd. We're already planning the next event in November.

Speaking Millennial at Parx Casino

If you missed it, I've got some new material. You'll have another chance when I host a comedy night with Jessica Gibson on Saturday, October 6th at the Performing Arts Center at Princeton High School. The show starts at 7pm. Get your tickets HERE .

We also recorded a #SpeakingMillennial Podcast episode in an alleyway off the main comedy room. Yes, loud teeth came up as a topic. You gotta wait for that episode. In the meantime, subscribe !

