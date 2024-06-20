A place to cool off and laugh during this NJ heat wave

Comedian Joe Bartnick is headlining at Parx Casino TONIGHT at 8 p.m.

If you're ready to get out of the heat and enjoy some live comedy, and great food, head to Parx Casino tonight. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Joe is from Pittsburgh and has performed in some huge venues around the country. You may recognize him from the Netflix show, "Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill."

He's not only a stand-up comedian, he's a TV writer and has released a book. Of course, he has a podcast. Yes, it's called "PuckOff" where they talk all things hockey. What did you think would be the topics? Game 6 of the Stanley Cup is tomorrow night with the Florida Panthers leading the Edmonston Oilers 3 games to 1.

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈