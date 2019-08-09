Where to go to enjoy a great Jersey summer weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow assures us that other than a possible shower here or there, the weekend will be perfect! Temps in the 80's and low humidity. Awesome. So get out there and enjoy it!

Here are a few ways to enjoy Jersey...and join me at some fantastic events!

The fun starts Friday at the Monmouth Film Festival, Two River Theater in Red Bank! I'll be opening up a great show with one of the best stand up comics in entertainment, Sinbad! Make sure you use the promo code "1015" for a great discount!

Then after spending the day at the beach, head to Atlantic City for the return of one of the best shows I've had the pleasure of hosting: Sinatra Meets the Sopranos! Join me at the Golden Nugget as we welcome the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra and Michael Martocci performing all Sinatra hits! Then a behind-the-scenes conversation with the stars of the Sopranos!

Round out your weekend by heading over to Parx Casino for a huge car, truck and motorcycle show! I'll be there between 11:30am and 1:30pm. And it's for a great cause to honor and help our military veterans. M

ake sure you stop by and say hi if you're at any of these fun Jersey Summer events!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

