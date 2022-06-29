Need a good laugh? Cross the river into PA for this comedy event

Things are a bit tough lately for just about everyone in America.

Prices have skyrocketed and there's a tension between family members and friends when anything related to politics enters the conversation. Politicians continue to scramble to hide their reckless spending and increases in debt that puts a rising burden on average people.

That's just scratching the surface as we know that in New Jersey basic services like road repair, license renewals, and collecting unemployment are challenges at best.

Eventually, we're going to solve these problems. For now, let's get into weekend mode as the Fourth of July is around the corner.

I'm on stage at one of my favorite venues this Thursday evening hosting a comedy show with two great comics.

Fred Rubino, who has been called "The Voice of Italian Americans", is joining me on stage for what will be an outstanding comedy set, whether you're Italian or not!

Fred joined me from his home in Brooklyn Wednesday morning on the show to discuss the upcoming event.

Joe Conklin will also join us for this outstanding event. He's a guy you know as the "man with thousands of voices". Literally, he does the most spot-on impressions of some of the world's most famous people.

Do not miss the show. Get your tickets HERE.

