BIG JOE’S BEST BETS OF THE WEEK LOOK AT GONZAGA!

This is a huge weekend as the final four teams in college basketball will bear down and play for the right to go to the college championship on Monday night. It’s been a strange tournament that saw the Big Ten Conference, some say going into the tournament as the strongest basketball conference with 9 teams making the cut of the 64 teams in the tournament, getting blown out before the final four.

Getty Images

For the first time in tournament history no team east of the Mississippi River made the final

four. As of this writing Gonzaga remains unbeaten with a 30 – 0 record and continues to look like the team to beat. Surprise team UCLA, after posting 4th place in the Pac 12 conference, has a record of 22 – 9 is now in the final four.

Get our free mobile app

Baylor looks strong and will interstate rival Houston for the coveted spot to the finals. I’ve been watching the games intently and enjoy handicapping the games as a hobby. Of course I defer to my sports book app of choice Parx Casino Sports Book at paparxcasino.com.

As of this writing here are the numbers for your final four

: Game 1 tip off at 5:14pm CBS-TV

Univ of Houston +5

Baylor University -5

Over/under points scored 134

Game 2 tip off at 8:34pm CBS-TV

UCLA +14

Gonzaga -14

Over/under points scored 145.5

Okay in the first game I’m taking Baylor giving the 5 points. And I’m taking the over 134 points. Here’s how I’m betting:

$60 on Baylor -5 to win $114

$30 on the over of 134 points to win $57

Then I’m going to parlay Baylor -5 with the 134 points over For $30 to win $111

Getty Images

Baylor’s quick pace will give UCLA fits. I see them scoring quite a bit, both Baylor and UCLA are good at the offensive rebounds which should post up more points for each. In the end, Baylor wins it and the over should be obtained.

In Game 2 I’m taking Gonzaga and I’ll give the 14 points. And I’m taking the under 145.5. Here’s how I’m betting:

$60 on Gonzaga to win $114

$30 on the under of 145.5 points to win $57

Then I’m going to parlay Gonzaga -14 with the under 145.5 points For $30 to win $109

Gonzaga is fast, can shoot the perimeter and is always a threat underneath the basket. Unlike other teams, Gonzaga never plays down to the talent of the team that they are playing. I’ve bet them with the points this tournament and won every game, I see no need not to place my money on them once again. UCLA will have their work cut out for them as they don’t have the talent and they don’t have the defense to stop Gonzaga, so with that said they won’t be scoring a whole lot of points. That’s why the under is attractive.

To recap:

Game 1 I’m betting $80 to win $282

Game 2 I’m betting $80 to win $280 Total $160 to win $562

Remember these odds can change so check out my sports app of choice and do like I do go to paparxcasino.com and good luck.