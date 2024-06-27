Hot weather relief – NJ moves closer to establishing Code Red pilot program

TRENTON – New Jersey has a statewide Code Blue standard for counties to follow when temperatures drop below freezing. Though there are cooling stations in the state, did you know there's no unified Code Red to mirror this for unbearable summer temperatures?

That could change. Ongoing conversations continue in Trenton to change how the state responds to future heat waves, like the one experienced last week. "This legislation has been around for some time and has evolved with stakeholder feedback," state Sen. Angela McKnight told New Jersey 101.5.

The bill calls to create a Code Red alert pilot program for 10 counties to start. Those experiencing homelessness or the elderly, just to name a few, would be supported during times of extreme heat.

McKnight said the selected counties would be awarded funding to advance a Code Red initiative unique to their area's needs. However, one universal requirement under Senate Bill No. 2346 would be for involved counties to have established cooling centers.

"The major benefit of this approach is that we can learn from each county what works and what doesn’t as we craft a broader, permanent statewide program," said McKnight.

Deaths related to hot weather are in the thousands. According to information posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, over 10,000 deaths from heat happened from 2004 to 2018. During that span of time, over 9,000 of the deaths were recorded from May through September.

Where do we go from here to make this a reality?

The latest talk of the bill happened just days ago during a committee meeting. Reflecting on the June 20 discussion, McKnight touted to New Jersey 101.5 about its bipartisan support and its unanimous vote to further advance. The specific committee amendments and the June 20 committee statement can be found here.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Financial help for counties

A startup grant of $500,000 would be allocated to each participating county, according to McKnight. The June 20 committee statement mentioned the total $5 million would come from the General Fund for the State Office of Emergency Management to pass out. If passed, she would encourage the 10 counties to partner with organizations in their area already offering similar services to stretch their grant's monetary reach.

