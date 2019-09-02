Coast Guard medevacs woman, 39, from cruise ship off Jersey Shore

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 39-year-old woman from a cruise ship after she suffered medical complications about 40 miles east of Manasquan Inlet Sunday night.

A crew member on the ship Norwegian Escape placed an emergency call just before 10 p.m., saying the woman "was having issues and needed medical attention," according to the Coast Guard.

An aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist.

Once there, the crew hoisted up the woman and her husband and took them to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no update on the woman's condition.

The Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Escape was scheduled for a week-long cruise from New York City to Bermuda, Sept. 1-8, according to a closed Facebook group for passengers.

