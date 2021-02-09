Most of us in New Jersey are in a hurry on the road and even to get on the road. So, when you clear the snow off of your car, sometimes you don't always get the roof or the trunk. As long as we can see out of the windows, we're good to go. Not so fast, Speedy McSpeedster. You may have seen the electronic signs on the highways in the last couple of weeks warning motorists to clear your car of snow and ice or pay the price.

In New Jersey it could result in a fine of $25 to $75 for each offense. If it cause bodily harm or property damage, the fines range from $200 to $1,000. The laws stem from fatal accidents involving chunks of ice flying from roofs of cars or trucks injuring or killing unsuspecting motorists. We've all been guilty of it from time to time to some degree or another.

Driving to and from work on Monday I saw more than one vehicle with plenty of snow on their car. In the morning I noticed a schmuck driving in the left lane slower than the pace of traffic and not moving over. Of course, he wasn't moving over. HE COULDN'T SEE ANYONE BEHIND HIM!!! That's not until he noticed me in his side mirror after leaning on the horn a little bit.

Dennis Malloy photo

On the way home I thought there was a snow squall up ahead, but it was just a truck spewing a cloud of snow from the top of his truck. Underneath the loose snow was probably a huge sheet of frozen snow and ice that could kill somebody. I'm by no means a "safety first" kinda guy, but it doesn't take much to clear the snow off of our cars. And trucks have devices that are supposed to clear the snow from their roofs when they leave a yard. Many don't. Just be aware of how many people don't do it and stay safe!

