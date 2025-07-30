I just don't get certain dog owners sometimes. If you're going to own a pet, then step up and take some responsibility for them.

Yes, it's great you're taking your dog(s) for a walk. In fact, we all should be doing that. It's all part of good dog ownership, after all.

But when it comes to cleaning up after your pet, that's a different story. And there are varying levels of lazy depending on the dog owner.

Lazy dog walkers

First off, there's the owner who just won't clean up after their pet, period. The dog does it's business and the owner, along with the dog, just walk away.

Then there's the same thing, only on the sidewalk. Think about how many dog dropping you come across right in the middle of the sidewalk? Clearly there was no attempt to clean up at all.

But then there's the third category which, at least the owners are being somewhat responsible. And that's those who clean it up with a disposable bag.

No - not allowed - Dog poop bag left on the ground Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Still an issue

Here's the problem with some of those dog owners. They simply don't want to walk around with the bag and will leave it wherever they see their first opportunity.

Sometimes, they'll even drop it outside someone's own recycling bins. That was a new one I saw, and it just makes me shake my head.

The recycle bin was out for pickup, and this poop bag was left on the ground just beside the barrel. How lazy can you get?

Dog waste station Mike Brant TSM loading...

Take it with you

Unless it's inside a public garbage, take the bag with you and dispose of it in your own garbage. Far too often do certain dog owners don't do this, and it really needs to stop.

