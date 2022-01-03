NJ ShopRite employee is stabbed with deli’s ‘largest knife’

CLARK — A disagreement between two employees led to a stabbing inside a supermarket on Sunday afternoon as shocked customers watched, officials said.

Township police said on their Facebook page that they responded to an “altercation” at ShopRite on Central Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The police department on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Mayor Sal Bonaccorso told New Jersey 101.5 that a long-simmering dispute boiled over.

One woman followed after another around the store with a knife and then stabbed her repeatedly, he said.

The victim is expected to recover from her injuries, according to the mayor.

Shop Rite in West Windsor (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Report: Attack on a longtime employee

A ShopRite employee told RLS Metro Breaking News that as horrified customers watched, the woman used "the largest knife in the deli" and shouted, "You will finally leave me alone today."

The stabbing victim has worked at the store for 24 years, according to RLS.

Police at the store on Sunday told RLS no customers were injured.

