Clark, NJ accident leaves female pedestrian dead, police say

CLARK — A 51-year-old woman was struck and killed in the parking lot of Clark Commons on Saturday, according to township police.

The driver involved in the accident remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Shortly after the incident a report that it had involved a child was spread on social media, Clark police said, but that information was "completely false."

Clark Township accident (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Anyone who witnessed the accident, or who might have any potentially helpful information to the investigation has been urged to contact Det. Andrew Medeiros at 732-639-3161.

