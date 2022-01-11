Clarence Clemons would be 80 today: His 11 best saxophone solos

One of the most mythical figures in music history would have turned 80 years old today. E Street Band saxophonist and longtime Bruce Springsteen sidekick Clarence Clemons passed away at the age of 69 June 18, 2011.

According to the New York Times, the cause of death was complications of a stroke he suffered after undergoing surgery.

At 69 years old, Clarence Clemons had so much more life to live. Just over a month before dying, Clemons lent his saxophone prowess to a pop star still on her rise to stardom. He performed on "The Edge of Glory" and "Hair" on Lady Gaga's 2011 album "Born This Way." "The Edge of Glory" became a top 5 hit.

Clarence Clemons had a profound impact on the people around him, including Bruce Springsteen.

AP

When Clemons passed away, Springsteen released this statement:

“With Clarence at my side, my band and I were able to tell a story far deeper than those simply contained in our music. His life, his memory and his love will live on in that story and in our band.”

When the time eventually came to replace Clarence Clemons in the band, Bruce Springsteen recruited someone from his former sidekick's bloodline: His nephew Jake Clemons.

Getty Images

Over the course of Clarence Clemons' illustrious career, he offered up some of the most timeless saxophone solos you could ever imagine. Here are my 11 favorite.