Here's something everyone in Jersey already knew, a new study from Wallethub tells us that New Jersey pays the most taxes to the federal government while receiving the least federal dollars in return.

We finally have an opportunity to have some balance with this through the Gateway Tunnel project, and finally start getting some return for all of the dollars we send to Washington. But instead, this is just one of the latest projects to be used as a tool for partisan politics.

Let's start by making sure everyone understands what the project is.

What is the Gateway Tunnel Project — and why it matters to New Jersey commuters

NJ Transit runs the daily commuter trains through two tunnels from Jersey to NYC. Unfortunately, those tunnels are now about 115 years old and were severely damaged during superstorm Sandy.

The plan for the Gateway Project is to build a new two-tube tunnel and give commuters four tracks instead of the current two, doubling capacity and ensuring you’re not getting home at 10 p.m. (if you're lucky) after a long day of working for (barely) enough money to afford the high cost of living in New Jersey.

Construction work has already started at five sites across New York and New Jersey for the project with the shafts and portal entrances being built ahead of boring machines expected to arrive and begin digging in 2026.

All good stuff, right? We’re finally getting at least some of the money we send down to D.C., right?

Wrong.

Trump cancels the Gateway Project — and New Jersey pays the price

President Trump canceled the project last week and without federal funding, the Gateway Tunnel Project is expected to run out of cash within about 45 days.

This is a big deal for commuters, and a bad deal for New Jersey, and it has big implications on New Jersey’s governor's race.

No shock, Mikie Sherrill pounced on this issue immediately and had this to say about Trump canceling the Gateway Tunnel:

"This is critical. It's critical to the economy of the United States and to the men and women who commute every day. It's a quality-of-life issue, day after day. This tunnel project can be responsible for almost 100k jobs. That's what's at stake. That's why we're here to push back against the President's illegal effort to freeze it.”

You know what? She’s right.

Ciattarelli’s silence and Kean’s stand — two NJ Republicans, two reactions

This is gonna hurt New Jerseyans. It’s gonna hurt the people who ride the train, and it’s gonna hurt the union construction guys building this project who were lined up to be hard at work on this project for the next decade.

The GOP nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, for his part, issued a statement that was in line with the typical NJGOP weak response to things that hurt New Jerseyans, saying that “New Jersey needs a Governor who has the standing to work with, and when necessary, disagree with, the President and advocate for New Jersey’s fair share…”

What?

And what do you think Jack has done about it since? Spoiler alert: absolutely nothing. Radio silence.

Even Congressman Tom Kean had something to say about this that was a whole lot stronger, tougher, and clearer than Jack’s mealy-mouth, tail between his legs, obligatory, "hope no one saw it because I want this to go away" statement. Here’s what Kean said:

“It’s simple: I strongly support the Hudson Gateway Tunnel project and am adamant that it be completed. It’s Democrat leaders in New Jersey and New York that need to stop playing senseless political games, which are threatening to result in real delays in construction. We need to do everything necessary to keep this moving forward.”

Tom Kean, who is in a tough fight for his own re-election in one of next year’s most competitive districts, had the guts to be firm in his resolve that the project must not be cancelled.

What’s at stake: jobs, commuters, and the NJ governor’s race

President Trump has said that Jack "calls him constantly." Perhaps on the next late night gab session you guys can discuss one of the most major issues impacting New Jerseyans with less than two weeks to go before Election Day?

Maybe Jack can toughen up and tell the ppresident, while he's campaigning at Mar-A-Lago next Tuesday, that his decision on this Gateway Tunnel is killing his chances in this election? Because it is!

And here’s why: There are two hundred thousand daily riders on NJ Transit trains, 81 thousand daily riders on the Northeast Corridor line alone.

Why do 81 thousand daily riders on the Northeast Corridor line matter? Because Jack lost by around 84 thousand votes in his second failed attempt to become Governor in 2021.

And let’s not forget the 95,000 construction jobs that are set to go away in a matter of days.

That's right, 95,000 skilled trade workers, having to scramble to figure out another way to provide for their families.

Jack, here’s your chance to show the voters that you were being genuine when you said that you were willing to stand up to President Trump to fight for New Jersey.

Actions speak louder than words. Pick up the phone and tell the president that by killing this tunnel, he’s killing New Jersey commuters.

He's killing New Jersey construction jobs, and he’s killing your chances to win this race.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

