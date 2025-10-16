Over the past couple weeks, we've seen the Sherrill campaign for governor gain momentum and start to pull away from the Republican nominee.

As I write this today, on Thursday, Oct. 16, there are now 19 days left until Election Day for the candidates to get their message through to voters.

Sherrill pulls ahead with messaging advantage

Despite the fact that Democrats, specifically New Jersey Democrats, have caused the spike in energy costs and hurt middle and working-class families struggling with affordability, Sherrill has continued to lead on that issue.

We've also seen the Democrat nominee take comments that I have made on the morning show and turned them into advertising to paint a picture that the GOP nominee has so far failed to unite the party and has failed to answer some basic questions regarding his role in the opioid epidemic.

Of course, the Democratic nominee and the New Jersey Democrats ignore the countless conversations I've had on the air critical of their failed policies over the past decade plus.

Specifically, my addressing and attacking the out-of-control insurance costs, opposition to the EV mandate and the disaster of the so-called Energy Master Plan.

I thought I'd take some time over the next few days to point out some things that, if Jack can embrace, he might be able to close the gap and win.

Why Jim Gannon is the GOP’s best bet in Morris County

As I've pointed out publicly and repeatedly, Jack's first good decision in the race was to select Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon.

"Spadea praised Ciattarelli’s pick for LG in a statement as “a solid law enforcement leader” and “beloved public servant” who “forces Sherrill to fight on her home turf in Morris County and brings some LEO credibility to the Republican ticket.” - Daniel Han

Jim is an accomplished leader with an unwavering commitment to helping people and keeping our communities safe.

I've known and respected Sheriff Gannon for many years. He is one of the good guys at every level.

Over the weekend, we heard that Jim was out knocking on doors in his hometown of Boonton. Some might be critical of the move, thinking that with only three weeks to go, the prospective lieutenant governor should be traversing the state meeting voters who are less familiar with him than his base in Morris County.

Here's my take and advice for Jack and his team: Keep Gannon in Morris County every day.

He should be campaigning as a candidate for sheriff, running a 100% focused effort in Morris County. It's too late for a big spend to raise name ID and familiarity outside of Morris. And Morris is absolutely critical to any possible Jack victory.

Sherrill’s broken promises leave Morris voters skeptical

In 2021, Jack Ciattarelli won Morris County with 55% of the vote and lost the election by nearly 90,000 votes statewide.

In 2009, by comparison, Gov. Christie won Morris with 60% and in 2013, by 70%. Ask mayors across Morris County, and many will tell you that Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is a letdown at best.

We know about the need for flood mitigation as the Whippany River has been in need of dredging, de-snagging and building up the banks for a couple of decades.

Sherrill made a huge political promise and earned support of some Republicans, some who called my show to thank her publicly, only to watch her fail to deliver actual results. Morris County is ripe to deliver a huge margin to the Republican nominee, but only if resources are deployed in the smartest way possible.

As Sherrill outspends the GOP with outside money and clearly has a messaging edge among independents, Jack needs to use his best and strongest Morris County asset and keep Gannon in Morris campaigning 24/7.

He's popular, effective and relatable. Morris County could make the difference on November 4th.

Stay tuned, as this is only the first part of a series of recommendations for the Ciattarelli campaign to close the gap and win in November.

