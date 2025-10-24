🐘 Trump and Ciattarelli unite for an early voting eve rally

🗳️ Tight NJ governor’s race heads into final stretch

🔥 Sherrill touts Obama’s endorsement amid MAGA comeback buzz

The race for New Jersey governor has turned into the battle of the presidents. Republican hopeful Jack Ciattarelli announced an “Early Voting Eve Tele-Rally” headlined by President Donald Trump at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24.

Supporters can dial in from anywhere — 855-962-1280 — to hear Trump and Ciattarelli rally voters with a message that New Jersey is “ready for change.”

The move comes as new polls show the race tightening, with Ciattarelli closing the gap against Democratic frontrunner U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who’s been boosted this week by an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

New Jersey Decides 2025: Click for full coverage of the race and check back on election night for FULL RESULTS

Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) loading...

Obama vs. Trump: New Jersey's high-stakes showdown

With two former presidents weighing in, the Garden State suddenly feels like a national battleground. Obama praised Sherrill as “a mom who will drive down costs for New Jersey families,” while Trump’s team is pitching Ciattarelli as the leader to end sanctuary policies and stop runaway taxes.

For voters weary of inflation and high property costs, both sides are making urgent appeals before early voting kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 25, and ending Nov. 2.

Razor-thin polls as Election Day nears

A Fox News survey shows Sherrill ahead 50% to 45%, down from an eight-point lead last month. Ciattarelli’s campaign insists momentum is swinging their way and no doubt hoping that Friday’s Trump tele-rally will give them a jolt from their base.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom