Christie now says Bridgegate wasn’t really a crime

Former Gov. Chris Christie says he doesn't think a crime was committed in the George Washington Bridge lane closure case.

The Republican former governor spoke Friday on ABC after the Supreme Court announced it would hear an appeal.

The case involves former aide Bridget Kelly and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey appointee Bill Baroni.

Christie says he thinks the case was politically motivated. He wasn't charged and has denied wrongdoing.

In statements, Kelly herself and Baroni's attorney say they're grateful the court will hear their case.

Baroni is serving an 18-month sentence. Kelly was due to report soon for her 13-mont sentence.

They were convicted in 2016 on wire fraud and other charges for their involvement in the political payback scheme to punish Fort Lee's Democratic mayor for not endorsing Republican Christie.

The attorney for Kelly says the convicted felon is "unbelievably happy" the Supreme Court has agreed to hear her appeal.

Michael Critchley tells NJ.com that he had tears in his eyes Friday when he told Bridget Kelly of the court's decision.

An appeals court threw out their civil rights convictions last fall but upheld the fraud counts.