Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30.

Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in 2020) and is organized by the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. It is a not-for-profit event.

To be a part of the event, you need to register as a “traveling taster” and sample the chowders from participating restaurants, which this year include Country Kettle Chowda, Daddy O, Delaware Avenue Oyster House & Bar, Dockside Diner, La Bamba Express, Russo's Italian Restaurant & Ice Cream, the Chicken or the Egg, the Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House and Tuckers Tavern. Then, while the trail is active (until Sep. 30), you vote for your favorites.

The actual Chowderfest celebration will be held in Beach Haven on Oct. 1. That’s when the Chowder Champions Announcements will be made. The voting closes on Sep. 30, so there will be no tasting, but, as you might imagine, there will be plenty of vendors selling chowder and other food.

The Chowderfest features not only chowder, but live music as well (and is pet friendly). The lineup for this year is:

Yam Yam

Frankie Goes to Dollywood

The Fourth Son

Brandon Ireland Band

Gypsy Moon

The 34th Annual Chowderfest runs from 10 AM to 7 PM at Taylor Avenue Beach Front in Beach Haven. Find out more at chowderfest.com.

