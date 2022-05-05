Children ejected on Garden State Parkway spent weeks in hospital

The children thrown onto the Garden State Parkway during a crash in April are ready to continue their recovery outside of a hospital.

The Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 on April 14. The driver of the Toyota went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl onto the pavement. They were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Three weeks later the children, who are from London, will continue their recovery outside the hospital, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to update their condition.

The children are "up and active," the family told The Scoop.

The children are currently in Lakewood to continue their recovery They had been on their way to Lakewood the day of the crash to celebrate the major Jewish holiday of Pesach.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

9 things New Jersey would rather ban than plastic bags

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.