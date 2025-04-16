9-year-old girl dies in Newark apartment fire, police say

🔥 The 9-year-old victim was one of 8 children living in the apartment

🔥 Workers at a nearby store say tried to get the children out of the apartment

🔥The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation

NEWARK — A 9-year-girl died and two other children were injured in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Fire broke out in the third floor of an apartment inside a building on Astor Street in Newark around 1:30 a.m. fire officials told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The girl was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was one of eight children living in the home, according to spokeswoman Carmen Martin.

Two other children were injured in the fire and taken to hospitals for treatment. Martin did not disclose how many of the other children were home at the time, their identities or ages.

Workers at a nearby store told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they tried to get to the children but could not through the intense flames.

Response to an apartment fire on Astor Street in Newark 4/16/25 Response to an apartment fire on Astor Street in Newark 4/16/25 (Kyle Mazza/UNF NEWS) loading...

Second serious fire in Newark in two days

The exterior of the apartment charred the bricks around a window. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

It is the second serious fire in Newark in the past two days. George Gibson, the owner of Gibson Auto Shop told News 12 a car being repaired in the garage caught fire destroying the building. No one was injured in the fire, according to Gibson.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

