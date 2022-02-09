12-year-old dies days after being found passed out on NJ school bus

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Authorities continue to search for answers after a 12-year-old township child died a week after being found unconscious on a school bus.

The child was discovered on the bus on Jan. 24, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

After life-saving measures were performed by school staff and first responders, the child was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township and then transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The child died at CHOP on Feb. 1.

Among details not yet disclosed were the child's gender and what time of day and the location of the bus when the harrowing discovery was made.

The child was a student at Gloucester Township Elementary, as reported by the Courier Post, citing a letter from schools Superintendent John Bilodeau to district staff.

As of Wednesday, the prosecutor's office was still waiting for a for the medical examiner's findings on the cause and manner of death.

