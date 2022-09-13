Chick-fil-A launches fall-flavored milkshake and brings back another menu favorite

Instead of sugar and spice and everything nice, how does Autumn Spice sound?

That’s the new flavored milkshake that Chick-fil-A has launched to customers — the first new milkshake flavor available chainwide in four years.

The best part is that the Autumn Spice Milkshake goes hand-in-hand with the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

The Autumn Spice Milkshake mixes flavors like cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies with Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert, all handspun. The shake is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

“Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The Autumn Spice Milkshake was tested out last October in Salt Lake City. It received such huge positive feedback, which inspired the decision to launch the fall-flavored milkshake nationwide, she said.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A (Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A)

To spice up the Chick-fil-A menu even further this season, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich makes a return. This is grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

“I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce to balance the sandwich’s heat. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combination,” Neslage said.

Both seasonal fall items will be available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide through Nov. 12 while supplies last.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

