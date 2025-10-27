🚨 Police and FBI surrounded a Cherry Hill home in a tense Monday morning standoff

🚨 Nearby Horace Mann Elementary School went into lockdown as a precaution

🚨 A man was seen handcuffed and taken away as investigators called the scene 'fluid'

CHERRY HILL — Police and the FBI were involved in a standoff in a Camden County town late Monday morning.

Cherry Hill police issued an alert about an "active investigation" around Walt Whitman Boulevard and Baldwin Road at 11:40 a.m. Video posted by 6 ABC Action News showed a heavy police presence outside a home across from the Horace Mann Elementary School.

The FBI's Philadelphia office said it was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity." The situation was described as "fluid" and no additional details were available.

Cherry Hill police, in a statement at 1:15 p.m., said they had cleared the scene.

School lockdown as precaution; suspect seen in handcuffs

The school was put on lockdown, according to an email sent by principal Jonathan Cohen to parents obtained by CBS Philadelphia.

Cohen said the school was secure and outdoor activities have been suspended. The standoff is not related to the school, according to the email.

