The guy that owns this place is a good friend of Dave Portnoy. You know, El Presidente of Barstool Sports and legendary pizza reviews.

When Portnoy came to this spot to review his pizza, he only gave his friend a score of 8.3, which is a pretty good score, but not a super high score. Well, I've always said who the hell is Dave Portnoy to rate pizzas?! He's just a guy who likes pizza like many of us here in New Jersey. He likes his crust thin and crispy and kind of burnt.

Well, I like all kinds of pizza, and I don't rate them on one particular type of pie. If it's good quality and tastes good, I like it. We drove over an hour to Morristown to check out Coniglio's Old Fashioned.

The pizza we had was the Brooklyn Round and it was excellent, which is their signature pie. If you go you gotta try the Brookly Round. It was one of the best pizzas I've had in New Jersey.

If you're in the Morris County area and even if you're not, you owe yourself a trip to Coniglio's. Even though Nino Coniglio has only been open a couple of years, it has a real old-school feel, and the owner, Nino, is usually around.

They bake their own bread and that is excellent too. They also sell pastries too. It's a well-rounded place to go for a casual lunch or dinner with excellent pizza.

