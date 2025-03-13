This long-haired gay dude is looking to flip NJ from blue to red

He's not exactly a buttoned-down Brooks Brothers suit-wearing or even a beer-drinking MAGA hat-wearing kind of Trump supporter you would expect. But he's hellbent on making New Jersey a red state, following his great success in helping President Donald Trump win Pennsylvania.

He targeted low propensity voters in Pennsylvania and get them to register and vote. Groups like truckers, hunters and even the Amish were receptive to his message and turned out to vote Republican in the election last year, handing over the important and pivotal state of Pennsylvania to Trump.

Pressler is in his mid-30s and came out following the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in 2016 that killed 49 people. It was around that time that he was employed as a regional field director for the Republican Party of Virginia for around a year.

In 2016, Presler knocked on doors and registered voters in support of the Donald Trump presidential campaign. He lived in Virginia Beach for about a year, growing up as the son of a U.S. Navy captain.

In this past election, he turned his attention to Pennsylvania, realizing that it would be the most important state to deliver to the Republicans to ensure a Trump victory. His strategies, persistence and hard work paid off. He's hoping he can do the same in this year's upcoming gubernatorial race in New Jersey.

He's already hit the ground running with town halls and organizing meetings throughout the state. Get used to hearing the name Scott Pressler whenever the governor's race is discussed this year. He's sure to have a prominent role in the outcome.

