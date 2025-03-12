Wild deer at this New Jersey spot are as friendly as it gets

For the past 15 or so years, several people in our household have been feeding the deer in our backyard.

The closest you can get to them is about five feet and then they dash off waiting for you to drop off the food, but they have never come right up to eat out of your hand. Well, there is a landlocked herd of deer on Sandy Hook that will gladly walk right up to you or your car looking for a handout.

I have never seen deer outside of a preserve that will get that close to a human. A couple of weekends ago, we took a ride out to Sandy Hook just to see what it looks like in winter and if anyone would be there.

There were more people than you'd expect for a blustery day in the 30s and at the end of the park, when we made the turn to head back out, there was a nonstop stream of hungry deer looking for a free meal. They were not at all phased by my approaching car and walked right up to the window as if we were at the old Great Adventure animal safari.

It turns out that a few years ago, during a particularly cold winter, the Sandy Hook Bay and Shrewsbury River froze over when the deer walked onto the island and never left. They've apparently reproduced abundantly and become very accustomed to human interaction.

So, if you're looking for a close encounter with wild white tail deer, head to Ft. Hancock at the very end of Sandy Hook and bring something good to eat like apples, pears or pumpkins and enjoy!

