Check your purchases: Hair, insects found with NJ cannabis product

LAMBERTVILLE — The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has announced a recall after human hair and insects were found in a wholesale flower at a Hunterdon County business.

Resold under the name “Green Joy” by Lambertville’s Green Medicine NJ, the product was found to be in violation of the law that lists items need to be “free of dirt, sand, debris and other foreign matter,” according to the release.

The recall involves flower and pre-rolls. Specific lot information of the recalled products can be found here.

The commission received a complaint on July 18. From there, the investigation began into the products in question sold and cultivated by Green Machine NJ.

The investigation discovered 12 flower packages, out of 15 examined, had insects and another one had what’s believed to be human hair.

The commission said to bring the items back for a refund.

