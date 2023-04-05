Check out these great places to dine out for Easter

Easter Sunday is April 9th this year, and there are those who are looking forward to either hosting or spending it at the home of either family or friends.

There are also those who would have their Easter dinner in the form of a brunch, or sit down at a nice restaurant. Fortunately, there are places in New Jersey that can satisfy both options.

If I'm going out, I'd prefer a brunch. Especially one that has a long buffet that provides choices from both the breakfast and lunch menu.

Carving stations and omelet bars together for one very special day with lots of salads, pastries, and hot dishes in between; it's a buffet well worth resurrecting for.

The Hyatt Regency in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) The Hyatt Regency in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

One of the best brunches I ever had came from the Hyatt Regency in Princeton. At the time I was managing the Catch A Rising Star comedy club located on their lower level.

Here's what they're doing now.

If you're looking to dine out this Easter Sunday and let someone else do the work, here are some places recommended by my listeners and social media following.

We are going to the Shore Club in Spring Lake. It’s been good in the past and I’m sure it will be good on Sunday.

The Cranbury Inn in Cranbury (Photo: Google Maps) The Cranbury Inn in Cranbury (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Steve Dassing

Zinna's Bistro in Cranbury

Joey Calvo

The Salt Creek Grille in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) The Salt Creek Grille in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Keith Vena

Bubba's 33 in Sayreville (Photo: Google Maps) Bubba's 33 in Sayreville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

BUBBAS in Sayreville, Great food, atmosphere, Service.

Tony Pasqua

Harrison House Diner in Mullica Hill (Photo: Google Maps) Harrison House Diner in Mullica Hill (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Harrison House Diner in Harrison (Gloucester County)

Evan Grollman

Dina's Bistro in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Dina's Bistro in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Dina's Bistro in Toms River

Jesse Warren

Villa Amalfi in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Villa Amalfi in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Villa Amalfi Toms River

Joe Graci

DiPaolo's Restaraunt (Photo: Google Maps) DiPaolo's Restaraunt (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

DiPaolo’s in Pennsgrove

John Moyer

Wherever you go this Easter, have a great time. You deserve it!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

