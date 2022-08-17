Check out New Jersey’s first baseball Narcan night, complete with pictures

Normally when you think of a baseball giveaway night you're thinking caps, shirts, cups, and gloves.

Once upon a time the Yankees used to give away bats. Yes, actual bats, in the Bronx! It was a different time.

Now baseball is much more forward-thinking than that. In fact, the Trenton Thunder, a former New York Yankees affiliate, now part of the MLB Draft League, gave away naloxone, the anti-opioid medicine also referred to as Narcan, which is used to counter heroin overdoses. That's how bad the drug problem is in New Jersey.

The giveaway, part of the Thunder's second Addiction Awareness Night, took place last Saturday night when the Trenton hosted the West Virginia Black Bears. It was a first for a major league-affiliated ballpark.

Unlike other giveaways where they're handed to the fans on the way in, the naloxone was available from DHS officials on the main stadium concourse, along with addiction and recovery information which included how to use the applicator. according to Thunder chief revenue officer Jon Bodner.

Along with the Thunder and the department of Human Services, the event was co-sponsored by City Of Angels, which helps those who deal with addiction free of charge regardless of insurance. The Thunder wore special jerseys for the event which were donated back to COA for use on their own team.

How did it go? COA founder and CEO Kevin Meara who joined me on New Jersey 101.5 last Wednesday to talk about the event texted me afterward.

"From my observation now…pardon the cliche, but it was a home run. The COA table was next to the State table where the Narcan was distributed and I could see they were mobbed most of the game. The State crew was great and understandably excited, all night. The Thunder uniform was a hit and we constantly had fans asking where they could get them."

Now you wouldn't normally think of a naloxone night for a baseball giveaway, but these are not normal times. This actually may be the first baseball giveaway night that kept someone alive to see another game.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

