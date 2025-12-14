In case you haven't seen the mystery Christmas tree set up outside at the radio ranch, that's it above. We have no idea who put it up, or where it came from. Our morning team just came in one morning and it was there. Our on-air teams later talked about the mystery tree on-air.

It's kind of a sad looking tree, much like the Charlie Brown one. But I think that's what gives it it's charm.

Here's a look again below at the tree at night, shining in all it's glory. Or, I should say, charming glory.

Snow hits New Jersey... and the tree

That's what our little mystery Christmas tree looks like on it's own. And side note, if we ever find who set it up or where it came from, our on-air team will be the first to let you know.

With that said, I was on the air during New Jersey's first widespread snowfall of the 2025-2026 winter season, and I was able to watch our little mystery tree slowly struggle to support the weight of all that snow.

The picture below is of the Christmas tree when I arrived at the radio ranch at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. That was my first look at the struggles this tree would continue to face as the morning went on.

The 5 a.m. update

Seeing the tree leaning to the side was kind of sad. But still, with all the lights shining though, it still had that certain charm to it.

However, this was only a few hours in of the snow storm. I decided to check up on it later on in the morning, just to see how it was holding up.

Here's what the tree looked like three hours later, when the snow was coming down at a more intense clip. Poor little tree.

The 8 a.m. update

It's still standing, but it's really beginning to struggle now under the weight of the snow.

At least the lights are still shining through, keeping that festive vibe alive. Three hours later, the snow finally ended at the radio ranch.

As for the tree? Well, let's just say it kind of gave up fighting at this point. It was still standing, but only by a thread. Check it out.

The 11 a.m. update

Look very closely and you can still see some of the lights shining. But other than that, our little tree looks more like a snow-covered bush now.

It's the now sorry state of New Jersey's mystery Christmas tree at the radio ranch. Poor little guy went from the charm of Charlie Brown to looking like a defeated, snow covered New Jersey politician.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.