Big Joe turns up the heat for Mercy Center at the Stone Pony

I’m turning up the heat at one of New Jersey’s most legendary music venues for a great night of music and an even greater cause!

On Thursday, December 10th, 2026, I’ll be co-hosting a special benefit concert at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park to help support the incredible work of the Mercy Center.

And believe me, we have a terrific night of music lined up!

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Headlining the evening will be The Cliffs, an outstanding band that has earned rave reviews from fans. If the name Colin Closs sounds familiar, it should. Colin, who has appeared on the hit television show The Voice, is part of this talented group.

The Cliffs cover a wide variety of music, and they do it exceptionally well. They are one of those bands that can grab your attention from the first song and keep you watching and listening all night. They are talented, energetic and just plain fun to see perform.

Joining me as co-host will be New Jersey’s Favorite Troubadour, Pat Guadagno, who is also the musical director of the Big Band featured on my Big Joe Henry Variety Show.

Pat is a tremendous performer with that unmistakable melodic voice, and I’m hoping I can twist his arm enough to perform his huge holiday hit, “I Got Nothing.”

You may have heard that one on my radio show, and if you have, you know exactly why I’m going to be twisting that arm!

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But as much as I love a great concert, this night is really about something much bigger than music.

It’s about helping the Mercy Center in Asbury Park, an organization I have tremendous admiration and respect for.

The Mercy Center is an important part of the Asbury Park community, providing services and support to children, families and individuals who need a helping hand. They also operate a warming center, giving people a safe, warm place to go when temperatures drop.

The need for these services continues to grow, and organizations like the Mercy Center need our support now more than ever.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

So, here’s the deal: you get a great night out at the Stone Pony, and your ticket helps make a difference in someone’s life.

Your ticket includes an evening of excellent live entertainment, wine and beer, and some bar nibbles, because, let's be honest, you have to have bar nibbles!

It’s a night of music, friends, food, drinks and fun, all while supporting people in our community who truly need our help.

I’m excited and honored to be part of this special night, and I hope you’ll come out, have some fun and help us support the Mercy Center.

Come see us at the Stone Pony on December 10th. Let’s turn up the heat for a great cause!

For tickets and more information, visit mercycenternj.org.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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