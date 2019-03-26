Charged with helping wife shoot herself as NJ passes doctor-suicide law

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A 79-year-old man was charged Monday with helping his wife take her own life — the same day that the state Legislature passed a law allowing physician-assisted suicide.

Police found Dolores Mirrione dead with a gunshot wound weeks earlier on March 15.

Her husband, Patrick Mirrione, was initially charged with obstructing administration of law and tampering with physical evidence after authorities said his story did not add up. But they did not charge him with killing her.

On Monday, prosecutors charged him with second-degree aiding suicide.

Police responded to Mirrione's 911 call from the couple's home at 10 Concord Way on March 15.

Mirrione told police at the scene that he had found his wife in the garage with a gunshot wound.

Later, Mirrione told officers that he had helped his wife commit suicide, prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, police also said he concealed or removed physical evidence from the scene.

Authorities have made no mention or speculation about the wife's health condition leading up to her death.

On Monday, a measure that would let New Jersey doctors to help terminally ill patients end their own lives was passed by the state Senate and Assembly. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Act .

Mirrione was being held at Morris County jail pending future court proceedings as a result of the aiding-suicide charge.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or Parsippany-Troy Hills Police at 973-263-4300.

