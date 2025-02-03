We did one of our shows from this place about eight years ago in their old location. The new location is right down the road on a beautiful lake giving it a nice waterfront location in the nicer weather.

Owners Chris and Dawn Zinna opened their new location just before COVID in January 2020 and it almost faltered due to the impending shutdown.

But through hard work, perseverance, great food and an amazing venue Zinna's Bistro has thrived.

Zinna's Bistro via Facebook Zinna's Bistro via Facebook loading...

Zinna's Bistro is on Cedarbrook Drive at the edge of an office complex in Cranbury.

The place is magnificent inside and outside, especially during the spring, summer and fall when the weather permits outdoor dining. It's just as special and cozy during the winter months with a unique warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The service is top-notch, and the food is amazing. This is truly one of Central Jersey's special spots for great Italian food and a special ambiance.

Cranbury is a quaint little town on the southern edge of Middlesex County and Zinna's is on the outskirts of town in a picturesque park-side setting. They are very involved with the community and participate in a lot of charity events, as well as dispatching their food truck to many local events.

Zinna's Bistro via Facebook Zinna's Bistro via Facebook loading...

Whether you wait for the warmer weather to enjoy the outdoor dining or get there as soon as possible to enjoy a great meal inside their lovely place, you will enjoy going to Zinna's for sure.

Central Jersey's best kept secret Italian Restaurant Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy