NJ public school is corrupt and dishonest and this is proof (Opinion)

Four Asbury Park school officials have filed a lawsuit against the school district allegedly for exposing schemes to inflate grades. Some people may be shocked to know that teachers are pressured to inflate grades to above passing so the schools' graduation rates don't suffer.

Teachers are routinely asked to "help" students who are struggling in their courses by giving them extra credit assignments which often don't get completed.

As long as their final grade hasn't been entered into the system, teachers are asked to give a numerical passing grade. Many people may be surprised to learn that a passing grade is a number above 60. Yes, 60! The student may have only earned a grade of 25 but they're pressured into making it above 60.

One former teacher told me they were so frustrated that after a while they would ask the administrator, "What number do you want"?

Yeah, it's gotten that bad. School administrators don't want graduation rates to drop which would affect the school district's state funding. It's all about the money, not about the kids. Ultimately, it's the kids that aren't doing the work but are not being held accountable.

These four former supervisors in the Asbury Park School District who were allegedly harassed and eventually laid off, have exposed what just about every teacher in a public school in New Jersey has known for years. It's a cesspool of dishonesty and corruption. Asbury Park spends over $30,000 a year per student, the highest K-12 rate in the state.

Give parents vouchers to send their kids to the school of their choice. That might start to solve the problem, but only if we root out the corruption that currently exists in New Jersey public schools.

