NJ is home to one of the largest adult communities in the country

If you live in certain parts of New Jersey, you know that we have some pretty big 55+ communities. It's especially obvious in Ocean County which is home to the 7th largest adult community in the whole country.

It's no surprise that Holiday City at Berkley in Toms River made the top ten list. The competition is pretty stiff especially when you factor in some of the mega-55+ communities in places like Florida and Arizona.

According to the survey, the top three were The Villages, Villages Florida, Sun City, Sun City, Arizona, and Sun City West, Sun City West, Arizona. You know it's a huge complex when the town is the same name as the development.

SEE MORE: NJ plastic bag ban continues to frustrate

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Holiday City in Toms River has a little over 10,000 homes while The Villages in Florida has about 70,000 homes. Yeah, it's a town in itself and then some.

The site 55places.com surveyed why most people move into these communities. Some of their findings are that 64% of respondents expressed interest in health and fitness groups within communities, underlining the importance of wellness for active adults. Over a third (38%) of respondents prefer to live in age-restricted communities, a significant increase compared to previous surveys.

Holiday City at Berkley is a master-planned community that has multiple neighborhoods, including Holiday City South, Holiday City Carefree, Holiday City West, and Holiday City Heights. Each neighborhood has its own unique character and a thriving social scene that makes it easy to settle into Holiday City. If you're interested in a 55+ community here are the top listings for available homes.

NJ towns with the oldest residents These New Jersey municipalities have populations with the highest median age. Based on U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey 5-year estimates. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

12 things Baby Boomers got away with as kids Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈