Celebrating Dry January? These are the top spots for mocktails in NJ

In recent years you may have heard of ‘dry January.’

For the first 31 days of the new year people abstain from alcohol to give themselves a break after the indulgent days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If you’re looking to celebrate Dry January yourself, Wealth of Geeks has got you covered in terms of where to go,

They set out to find the best 225 bars in the country for mocktails. If you’re honoring dry January then you’ll be happy to hear that five Garden State bars made the list.

The best mocktails in New Jersey

Lokal Eatery & Bar, Jersey City - Google Maps / Canva / TSM Illustration Lokal Eatery & Bar, Jersey City - Google Maps / Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

#110 Lokal Eatery & Bar, Jersey City

With breathtaking waterfront views, Lokal Eatery & Bar blends global flavors with local ingredients. Their skilled bartenders craft refreshing mocktails to complement a diverse menu, ensuring every guest finds a drink they love.

Canva / TSM Illustration / Georgies, Asbury Park - Google Maps Canva / TSM Illustration / Georgies, Asbury Park - Google Maps loading...

#118 Georgies, Asbury Park

A staple of Asbury Park’s LGBTQ community since 1999, Georgie’s combines a vibrant atmosphere with inclusive hospitality. Guests can enjoy a welcoming space with options for both drinkers and non-drinkers.

Watermark, Asbury Park - Google Maps / Canva / TSM Illustration Watermark, Asbury Park - Google Maps / Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

#125 Watermark, Asbury Park

Watermark elevates the boardwalk experience with its seasonal small plates and thoughtful drinks. Their mocktails feature fresh ingredients and change with the seasons, offering alcohol-free options that are as creative as their cocktails.

Canva / TSM Illustration / Laylow Cocktail Lounge, Asbury Park - Google Maps Canva / TSM Illustration / Laylow Cocktail Lounge, Asbury Park - Google Maps loading...

#199 Laylow Cocktail Lounge, Asbury Park

Laylow Cocktail Lounge on Mattison Avenue provides an intimate escape with expertly crafted beverages. Their bartenders bring creativity to every drink, including alcohol-free alternatives, ensuring everyone feels welcome.

Canva / TSM Illustration / Le Malt Lounge, Colonia - Google Maps Canva / TSM Illustration / Le Malt Lounge, Colonia - Google Maps loading...

#200 Le Malt Lounge, Colonia

Le Malt Lounge, a whiskey lover's paradise, features over 1,000 spirits alongside sophisticated dishes by James Beard-featured Chef Duke Estime. They offer equally refined alcohol-free options for non-drinkers seeking elegance.

Check these establishments out for some good clean fun this Dry January.

Cheers!

