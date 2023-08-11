Celebrating a trailblazer — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Members of an honor guard perform their duties as New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state in the statehouse's rotunda in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A stream of legislators, former staffers and members of the public paid their respects to Oliver, who was the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, as well as the first Black woman to be Assembly speaker. She was 71.

Donna Jackson, 60, from Trenton, carried an umbrella into the statehouse as she prepared pay her respects. Jackson said she met Oliver once at a rally years ago and said she “loved” her. She echoed many of the eulogies about Oliver that cast her as a trailblazer.

(News12NJ via X/Google Maps)

PLAINFIELD — A landlord is facing the heat after hundreds of tenants at two North Jersey apartment buildings he owns have been forced to leave due to extreme safety issues.

Despite having just paid their rent for August, dozens of families are now homeless. They leave behind buildings that were cited for 235 violations in 2022 by state inspectors, Mayor Adrian Mapp said according to various reports.

The Holmdel Horn Antenna (Photo credit: Fabioj via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 3.0)

HOLMDEL — The home of a national historic landmark that helped scientists to confirm the existence of the Big Bang may become public land as concerned residents look to save it from redevelopment.

Earlier this year, a local citizens group said it obtained concept plans from the developer to relocate the antenna. The Horn would be moved across the property and replaced with nearly 90 townhomes, Julie Roth, president of Citizens for Informed Land Use, said in May.

Canva

Most of New Jersey was begging for rain two months ago.

But the latest updates from the U.S. Drought Monitor show just a couple areas of water level concern in the Garden State. Most of the state, according to the latest map, is free of any drought designation.

"The good news is that the reservoirs are in good shape for this time of the season," said Dave Robinson, New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University. "So we don't have to worry about them declining to really worrisome levels as we get through August and into the early part of fall."

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

A revered herb from India is now the most popular supplement in New Jersey.

A lot of us in the Garden State could use it's supposed healing properties.

What the heck is it, and what is it supposed to do?

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.