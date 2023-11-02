Celebrating a successful first year at Dina’s Bistro in Toms River, NJ

When my friend Jesse told me his family was launching a restaurant, Jodi and I were happy for him, but knew that the road ahead would not be easy.

Jesse and his mom and dad, Rich and Dina, suffered the loss of their oldest son and big brother. The family united and remained strong, faithful, and determined to live life and bring people together.

They launched Dina's Bistro a year ago and I was honored to be there and cut the ribbon. A year later, smiles and great food and service still dominate the storefront family restaurant.

My wife Jodi and I were thrilled to pop in and greet the packed restaurant this week to honor the successful first year.

Great meeting so many families and our good friend Eddie Testa who stopped in with a big group for dinner.

If you're in the Toms River area, you owe it to yourself and your appetite to check out Dina's Bistro.

Although we had two more stops so we couldn't stay for dinner, we took away two delicious pork chops which will be dinner after a long day on the trail Thursday!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

