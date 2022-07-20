Caught on camera: Demonic figure appears outside NJ home (Opinion)

Check out the fire demon caught on camera at a New Jersey home.

This pic from a colleague of ours at New Jersey 101.5 seems to show a human form covered in flames walking through their backyard.

The pic was taken at 5 a.m. just to capture the sunrise over the Shore neighborhood.

The context of jumping right to fire demon is that the house is reportedly ALREADY HAUNTED. There is a report of a portal in the back yard, which allows spirits to cross into our world — demonstrated by deer refusing to cross the space — and confirmed by a medium.

And our friends say that they repeatedly see figures floating through the house, including images of the dad's grandfather and sister who passed away decades ago at the age of 13.

It's creepy for sure and has always created a buzz of conversation around the station.

As a man of faith, I certainly think that there are things beyond our observed reality that we will find out about after we pass. And we know beyond any doubt that evil exists and comes in many forms. That said, I've always had a hard time believing that ghosts, spirits and demons are actually walking among us, but this is not the first time I've seen pictures that cast doubt.

Remember the video screenshots from my friends at Acteon showing clear images of people when no one was present? And my visit to a hotel in England that locals swear is haunted?

So read the articles, check out the pic — no, it was NOT Photoshopped — and let me know if you think this is a demon haunting the Garden State:

