PHOTOS: Is this proof that ghosts are real?

I've said many times that I am highly doubtful about the existence of ghosts. I think people see what they want to see, especially when they are missing a loved one who has passed.

People seek answers for their loss and sometimes that manifests in "seeing" something that simply isn't there. I'm not judging that as a negative, just pointing out why I am skeptical that the so-called "ghosts" are real.

After saying as much on a show recently, my friend Denny from Acteon Networks stopped by the house to tell me I'm wrong.

Acteon installed a brilliant security system in our home including artificial intelligence cameras that capture all faces and license plates that pass by our house. Everything is recorded and stored and shared in real-time with the local police.

For me, it was a necessary step to provide security for my family and property as there are too many people out there acting out and a bit unhinged when they hear something that is counter to the corporate media narrative of fear. So we acted as did many of our friends and business owners who understand the need to prevent a threat before it goes too far.

Back to ghosts: Denny shared with me two screenshots from a warehouse in California, which clearly shows images of a little girl and an older person. The catch is that there were no actual people on the property at the time the images were captured.

Both images tripped the motion detectors, and the cameras captured the "ghosts".

The speculation is that the warehouse was built on a site where a young girl and an adult lost their lives. We can't know for sure, but these images are a bit unsettling.

(Photo: Denny from Acteon Networks)

(Photo: Denny from Acteon Networks)

The question for you is do you believe in ghosts? I'm still skeptical but can't explain what I'm seeing in the footage. How 'bout you?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021