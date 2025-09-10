If you must own a cat, here are the most popular names
Full disclosure, I’m a dog person. Not a cat guy.
Now I’ve had both, but not since I was a kid. I’ve been around cats enough, either my own before I was fourteen or other people’s, to know why I prefer dogs.
Dogs have personality. Distinct, clear personalities. Cats have arrogance.
Dogs have loyalty. Cats have it too, for only themselves.
Dogs are playful and can be taught tricks. Cats could be taught if they let you, but they’d rather just attack you and draw blood.
Yes, cats don’t like you. I’ve seen it over and over. Owners are doing everything to make a cat happy, while the cat sits there indifferently, only to suddenly snap and sink its claws into the meat of your forearm.
They will pretend to like you long enough to get food out of you. Then they will turn on you like a “Sopranos” character.
But I will never convince the 672,245 cat-owning households in New Jersey that your cat would definitely kill you if it were bigger. (Spoiler: it would.) So this is for you diehards. This is for the cat people of the Garden State.
LOOK: These animals are illegal to own in New Jersey
U.S. News & World Report put out a survey of the most popular cat names in the country.
If you like being popular, maybe you’ll be glad to see your kitty’s name on the list. If you like being original, maybe you won’t. Maybe you've suffered so much blood loss from cat wounds that you don't know what you like. Whatever.
The Top 20 most popular cat names in the U. S. for 2025:
1. Luna
2. Bella
3. Leo
4. Milo
5. Kitty
6. Oliver
7. Oreo
8. Simba
9. Max
10. Shadow
11. Nala
12. Coco
13. Lucy
14. Charlie
15. Loki
16. Smokey
17. Lily/Baby (tie)
18. Salem
19. Mochi
20. Lola
You can read the full report here... If your cat lets you.
The 10 most searched pets in the US
Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto