Full disclosure, I’m a dog person. Not a cat guy.

Kittens in a basket

Now I’ve had both, but not since I was a kid. I’ve been around cats enough, either my own before I was fourteen or other people’s, to know why I prefer dogs.

Dogs have personality. Distinct, clear personalities. Cats have arrogance.

Dogs have loyalty. Cats have it too, for only themselves.

Dogs are playful and can be taught tricks. Cats could be taught if they let you, but they’d rather just attack you and draw blood.

Yes, cats don’t like you. I’ve seen it over and over. Owners are doing everything to make a cat happy, while the cat sits there indifferently, only to suddenly snap and sink its claws into the meat of your forearm.

They will pretend to like you long enough to get food out of you. Then they will turn on you like a “Sopranos” character.

But I will never convince the 672,245 cat-owning households in New Jersey that your cat would definitely kill you if it were bigger. (Spoiler: it would.) So this is for you diehards. This is for the cat people of the Garden State.

Cat Sleeping

U.S. News & World Report put out a survey of the most popular cat names in the country.

If you like being popular, maybe you’ll be glad to see your kitty’s name on the list. If you like being original, maybe you won’t. Maybe you've suffered so much blood loss from cat wounds that you don't know what you like. Whatever.

The Top 20 most popular cat names in the U. S. for 2025:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Leo

4. Milo

5. Kitty

6. Oliver

7. Oreo

8. Simba

9. Max

10. Shadow

11. Nala

12. Coco

13. Lucy

14. Charlie

15. Loki

16. Smokey

17. Lily/Baby (tie)

18. Salem

19. Mochi

20. Lola

Cat

You can read the full report here... If your cat lets you.