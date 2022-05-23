Prosecutor: Arrest made in Carteret, NJ man’s shooting death

CARTERET — A 29-year-old borough man has been charged with murder stemming from the deadly shooting of another borough man on Wednesday afternoon.

Yhakeem Kornegay surrendered to police on Sunday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Monday.

Malik Pandy, 27, was gunned down outside a home along Lincoln Avenue, Ciccone previously confirmed.

A second man was shot in the same incident and rushed to a local hospital — his identity and condition were not known as of Monday.

In addition to first-degree murder, Kornegay also was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Video of the apparent shooting shows a gunman firing into a parked vehicle, before running away, as shared to Facebook by a News 12 New Jersey reporter.

The mid-day shooting had prompted a brief, precautionary lockdown at Nathan Hale Elementary School, which is nearby at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Hayward Avenue.

Anyone with information or other surveillance footage of the area has been asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541- 4181 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

Kornegay was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

