Police say man, 27, killed in gunfire at Carteret, NJ, residence

CARTERET — A 27-year-old man died in a fatal shooting at a borough home on Wednesday afternoon, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Just after 1 p.m., authorities responded to a reported shooting at a private residence along Lincoln Avenue, according to Careteret officials on Twitter.

Officers found two men who had been shot — both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Malik Pandy was

pronounced dead of his injuries.

Nathan Hale Elementary School, which is nearby, was put on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

By late afternoon, the lockdown had been lifted.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area has been asked to contact Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

