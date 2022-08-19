Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday.

A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police.

The driver was not injured but a 46-year-old man inside the store suffered a medical episode and was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center. Fire crews shored up the building afterwards.

A comment on the Linden police Facebook page said the store had just completed a renovation.

It was the second time a car crashed into a building in Linden in August.

A car on Aug. 8 struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue, crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture in Linden.

Car that hit Za’s Convenience Store in Linden 8/18/22 Car that hit Za’s Convenience Store in Linden 8/18/22 (Linden police) loading...

Foot stuck behind the brake pedal

An 86-year-old Brick woman slammed into the side of St. Justin's Roman Catholic Church on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River around 10:15 a.m., putting a hole in the wall.

Toms River police said Frances Baranowski’s foot became stuck on the gas pedal and behind the brake pedal causing the car to accelerate forward, hit the curb, and go airborne before crashing into the building.

The building sustained considerable damage to the structure and was deemed unsafe by the Toms River Township Building Department. Baranowski refused medical treatment at the scene.

Rev. Mark A. Kreder said on the chruch's Facebook page that repairs have already started on the building and a determination will be made on Friday about weekend services.

No charges have been filed in either incident.

St. Justin Roman Catholic Church in Toms River after a car hit the wall 8/18/22 St. Justin Roman Catholic Church in Toms River after a car hit the wall 8/18/22 (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.