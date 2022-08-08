Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store

Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture.

Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the car hit. The driver of the vehicle hit the gas instead of the brake, Hamad said.

The investigation is being handled by Roselle police because that was where the initial strike took place.

Roselle police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

