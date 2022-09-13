Carjackers tried stealing Land Rover from NJ Gov Murphy’s neighbor, reports say

MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports.

News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight.

Two men pulled up at the neighbor's home along the Navesink River around 3:30 p.m., police reportedly said. They tried breaking into the garage, kicking at its door, in an attempt to gain access to the owner's Land Rover.

Fortunately, a neighbor spotted the duo and they reportedly fled in a white BMW SUV. The men were wearing hooded sweatshirts and an investigation is ongoing, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Middletown police told NJ.com that they've stepped up patrols in the area following the incident.

“In response to these types of incidents, Middletown Police Department has taken very proactive measures to increase our presence in these areas,” Deputy Chief Paul Bailey reportedly said Tuesday. “We urge the public to ensure their vehicles are locked. Remove their key fobs and bring them into an area of a house where the vehicles no longer sense those key fobs.”

Like many other departments, the Middletown police have repeatedly reminded residents to lock their car doors at night.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...