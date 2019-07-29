TOMS RIVER — A car that wound up standing straight up on its nose following a Monday-afternoon crash on the Garden State Parkway caused miles of delays.

Photos of the crash posted by Ocean County Scanner News and The Lakewood Scoop showed the crash in the left lane of the southbound side of the Parkway just before exit 81 for Route 9. It also involved a pickup truck, seen still on all four tires, holding the sedan up against the jersey barrier.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said no serious injuries were reported in the crash but did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

At least two lanes were closed by the crash, along with the left lane in the northbound direction.

The crash created a multi-mile rubbernecking delay in both directions past the crash scene.

Crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Toms River (Lakewood Scoop)

