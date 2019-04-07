Car slams into house in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — A woman who suffered a "medical episode" drove her car into a house on Saturday night.

Police told the Lakewood Scoop the woman hit "multiple vehicles" in Lakewood's Leisure Village before hitting the home around 9 p.m.

Pictures of the aftermath showed the impact knocked out bricks from the front of the home and a severe crack in the wall on the inside.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Lakewood Police did not immediately return a message.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5