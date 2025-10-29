💛 Two capybara babies were born at the Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY — On Sunday, Oct. 26., the Cape May County Zoo made an exciting announcement on its Facebook page that not one, but two of their female capybaras were pregnant.

The announcement featured a picture of the ladies, Marigold and Buttercup, in the foreground, with the zoo’s resident capybara bachelor, Goomba, visible in the background. He’s the father of both, by the way, zoo officials confirmed.

Both Buttercup and Marigold are due in late October or November.

Buttercup gives birth to twin capybara pups

Well, Buttercup couldn’t wait. So, on the day of the pregnancy announcement, she decided to give birth to two healthy pups, the zoo announced. We don’t know the sex of each yet, nor have they been named at this time.

“Congratulations to Buttercup and Goomba! Stay tuned as we wait for Marigold to give birth sometime over the coming weeks,” the zoo wrote on its social media page.

Meantime, Buttercup and the pups can be seen periodically from the bridge at the capybara habitat, but will be away from the habitat often to give them some respite from the crowds and the weather, the zoo said in a Facebook response.

Meet the Cape May County Zoo capybara family

At the zoo, there are five adult capybaras in their herd—Budette, Marigold, Buttercup, Capychino, and Goomba.

These rodents can live up to 10 years in the wilderness and up to 12 years in expert care, according to the zoo’s website.

What do capybaras eat and how do they live?

Capybaras are herbivores, meaning they primarily eat plants. Their diet consists of a variety of vegetation, including grasses (capybaras are excellent grazers, consuming heaps of grasses), aquatic plants (they feed on reeds, water hyacinths, and pond weeds), fruits and vegetables (primarily melons, squashes, and bananas), and bark from certain trees.

Fun capybara facts for animal lovers

Capybaras have webbed feet, which help them swim and move through swampy areas. They have barrel-shaped bodies, which help them stay stable on land, and they have high-placed sense organs, which allow capybaras to see and breathe while underwater.

Capybaras also eat their own poop because it helps them digest the grass they eat.

Come see Buttercup and her babies, and soon Marigold will take center stage with her newborns at the zoo.

The Cape May County Zoo is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 3:30 pm. during the winter and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the summer months.

